WHAT TO WATCH: Pence, Conway and protest pushback at RNC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the marquee speech Wednesday night at the Republican convention, making the case for another four years for President Donald Trump and laying the foundation for his own potential White House run in 2024. Pence’s future political aspirations could hinge on November, and he has campaigned aggressively for Trump. Pence is likely to continue making a forceful case at the convention while touching on cultural divides that have been peppered throughout the gathering’s program. Pence will speak from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, which inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, also will speak. And Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway will appear days before she leaves the White House.