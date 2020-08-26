Weather, reinforcements helping in California wildfire fight

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters hard-pressed by some of the largest wildfires in California history are scrambling to take advantage of cooler weather and reinforcements as they carve and burn containment lines around the flames. Progress was made Tuesday on three major blazes around the San Francisco Bay Area and the wine country north of San Francisco. One fire is 27% surrounded. Cal Fire officials say cooler and more humid weather in the morning and evening is expected to be the pattern through Friday. The blazes have killed at least seven people and burned some 1,300 homes.