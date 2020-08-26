Turkey warns Greece not to test its patience over east Med

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece not to test his country’s patience or courage, further stoking tensions between the NATO allies over offshore energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan’s tough words on Wednesday came despite mediation efforts by Germany’s foreign minister a day earlier as Turkey and Greece engaged in competing military exercises at sea. The neighboring countries are locked in an acrimonious dispute over offshore energy rights and sent warships to shadow each other in an area where Turkey has a vessel conducting drilling research. Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey “will never compromise on what belongs to us.”