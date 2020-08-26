Testing traps to control lovely but destructive lionfish

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The quest is on for a better way to kill beautiful but brutally destructive lionfish than shooting them one by one with spearguns. The voracious invaders with huge appetites, flashy stripes and a mane of poisonous spines are a problem in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast up into North Carolina. With few natural predators in the area, they eat native fish and compete with them for food. Scientists are looking at two kinds of traps — modified lobster traps and something wildly different: devices with a vertical sheet of lattice as a lure.