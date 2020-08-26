Rwanda seeks genocide suspect’s extradition from France

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government says it has has written to France requesting the extradition of a key suspect in the East African nation’s genocide a quarter-century ago. Maj. Gen. Aloys Ntiwiragabo, a former head of Rwanda’s military intelligence service, recently was found by a French media outlet to be living in the suburbs of Orleans. A Rwandan government spokesman tells The Associated Press that an international arrest warrant has been issued for Ntiwiragabo. He is under investigation in France over his role in the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi, and Hutus who tried to protect them, were killed.