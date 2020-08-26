Rockford man faces DUI charges after crash that left woman, 18, dead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hours after a woman is killed in a two-car crash in Rockford, a man is charged with aggravated DUI.

Keith Wood, 30, of Rockford faces two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide, according to Rockford Police.

When first responders arrived to the scene early Wednesday at W. Riverside and N. Central/Owen Center Road, they found Wood lying in the roadway after his car hit a pole, according to police. The second vehicle, with an 18-year-old woman inside, was in a neighboring yard. The woman was taken to the hospital and died, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Wood was hospitalized and is now stable. He will be taken to the Winnebago County Jail when he is discharged from the hospital, police said.

The woman has not yet been identified.