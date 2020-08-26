Remains dug from Japan mass grave suggest epidemic in 1800s

TOKYO (AP) — Archaeologists have dug up remains of more than 1,500 people, many of them believed to have died in an epidemic, at a 19th century mass grave during the excavation ahead of a city development project in Osaka in western Japan. Officials at the Osaka City Cultural Properties Association studying the remains said the findings will provide valuable details about orfinary people back then, including their burial tradition. Experts have also found signs of cremation, as well as coffins containing remains of several bodies stacked inside. A report detailing their findings is expected next year.