Polish president swears in new foreign, health ministers

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has appointed two new ministers to key posts in the conservative government: a foreign minister at a time of crisis in neighboring Belarus and a health minister as coronavirus infections are rising. Andrzej Duda swore in the head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, as foreign minister and an economist who has led the national health system. In a ceremony Duda thanked them for taking up the “these extremely important offices in difficult times.” The new foreign minister has been criticized by liberal politicians for his anti-LGBT language. He has said the West, following the sexual revolution of the 1960s, was heading toward legalizing pedophilia, sex with animals and euthanasia of the weak and old.