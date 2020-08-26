New Zealand mosque shooter won’t speak at court sentencing

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques told the judge he won’t speak on the final day of his sentencing hearing. Over the first three days of the hearing, 90 survivors and family members told the judge about the pain and aftermath of the attacks. Many said the judge should hand down the maximum available sentence, life in prison without the possibility of parole. The hearing has provided some degree of catharsis. Some of the speakers yelled at the gunman and called him a monster or a coward. Some sung verses from the Quran or addressed him in Arabic. A few spoke softly to Brenton Harrison Tarrant, saying they forgave him.