North, South Korea brace for strong typhoon, flights halted

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled in South Korea while North Korea’s leader expressed concern about a potential loss of lives and crops as the countries braced for a strong typhoon. Packing a maximum wind speed of 100 miles per hour, Typhoon Bavi is already lashing South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju, toppling trees, ripping off signboards and knocking down at least one traffic sign as it passed over waters off the island’s western shores. There are no immediate reports of injuries. South Korea’s weather agency says the typhoon will start to affect the mainland at night before making landfall in western North Korea early Thursday. In Seoul, workers dismantled some makeshift COVID-19 testing stations.