Lester expected to start for the Cubs against Tigers

Chicago Cubs (18-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (12-16, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (2-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 9.53 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers went 22-59 in home games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last season.

The Cubs went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.