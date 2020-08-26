Keuchel expected to start as White Sox host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-18, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-12, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (4-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The White Sox finished 39-41 in home games in 2019. Chicago batted .261 as a team last season and hit 182 total home runs.

The Pirates finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 38 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Kevin Newman: (abdominal), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.