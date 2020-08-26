Greek coast guard rescues 96 from yacht carrying migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard it is continuing a major search and rescue operation in the eastern Aegean Sea after authorities received a late-night emergency call from a vessel carrying an unknown number of migrants. The coast guard said Wednesday morning that 96 people were rescued from the sea west of the small island of Halki, near Rhodes. The migrants had been travelling in a yacht that was found partially sunk. It was not immediately clear what caused the sinking, or where the yacht had set sail for or what its intended destination was.