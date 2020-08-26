Google location-tracking tactics troubled its own engineers

Recently unsealed court documents show Google’s own engineers were troubled by the way the company secretly tracked the movements of people who didn’t want to be followed until an Associated Press investigation uncovered the shadowy surveillance. The revelations are coming out as part of a three-month-old consumer fraud lawsuit in Arizona. The internal emails unsealed late last week cast Google as a company that knew it had a massive problem on its hands after an AP article published in August 2018 explained the company’s spying even after they thought they had set their privacy settings to conceal their whereabouts. Google has since changed its privacy settings.