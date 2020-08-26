Floods in northern Afghanistan leave at least 70 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say heavy flooding has killed at least 70 people and injured dozens of others as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern Afghanistan. The spokesperson for northern Parwan province said Wednesday the number of casualties may rise as rescue teams work to locate people buried under destroyed houses. She said at least 66 people were killed and 90 were injured in the province. The head of the provincial hospital said several children were among the dead and some injured are in critical condition.