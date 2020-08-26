EU trade chief Hogan resigns over COVID rules controversy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top trade official, Phil Hogan, has resigned after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules. The move will force the EU’s executive office into a reshuffle in the midst of the pandemic crisis. “This evening I have tendered my resignation as EU Trade Commissioner,” Hogan said in a statement late Wednesday. Hogan held an important position in the bloc’s executive Commission, being the key person dealing with international trade issues, like commercial agreements with the United States or future relations with Britain, which officially left the EU on Jan. 31.