Chinese envoy says Australia betrayed China for US on virus

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior Chinese diplomat has likened Australia’s call for an inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic to the betrayal of Roman dictator Julius Caesar in a Shakespearean tragedy for the benefit of the United States. Wang Xining is the Chinese Embassy’s second-in-charge. He says Australia’s call for an inquiry came “when the U.S. government was trying all out to blame China for their failure to control the spread of the disease and … shirk responsibility.” In describing Australia’s action, Wang quoted the play “Julius Caesar” from a scene in which the dictator realizes that his friend Marcus Junius Brutus is among the assassins who are about to knife him.

