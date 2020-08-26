China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after FMs meet

BEIJING (AP) — China says it remains firm in its insistence that Canada make the first move to end the detention of two Canadians, following a meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministers. The two have been held in China on unspecified national security charges for more than 620 days in apparent retaliation for Canada’s late 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, an executive at tech giant Huawei and the daughter of the company’s founder, at the request of the United States, which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Canada’s foreign minister urged Beijing to release the two Canadians during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Rome on Tuesday.