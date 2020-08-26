Bucks players don’t take the court for NBA playoff game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m. EST, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round. Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act. Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor.