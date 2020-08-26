Black GOP House candidate praises Trump in convention speech

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Black conservative running for a Utah congressional seat says America needs more leaders like President Donald Trump who stand by their principles, won’t compromise and who “will stand up to the lawlessness supported by the radical left.” Republican Burgess Owens at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday decried civil unrest that’s followed some racial injustice protests and said America is at a crossroads in November. Owens is in a race that could test the GOP’s ability to recapture the suburban districts that gave Democrats control of the House. Owens is a former NFL player and Fox News commentator.