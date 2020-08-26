Belvidere School District 100 to host training on remote learning for parents

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Parents in Belvidere have a chance to learn more about how to help their kids learn remotely this school year.

Belvidere School District 100 is holding parent training on Monday. Topics will include accessing remote learning plans, Google Meet and technology support. Belvidere District 100 students will be doing remote learning through at least the first quarter of the school year.

The training starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on District 100's website. To access the website, click here.