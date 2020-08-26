Belarus’ Nobel Prize-winning author questioned amid protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ Nobel Prize-winning author has been summoned for questioning and police have detained dozens of demonstrators in a continuing crackdown on protests challenging the re-election of the country’s authoritarian ruler. Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, is a member of an opposition council created to facilitate talks on a transition of power after President Lukashenko won a sixth term in the Aug. 9 vote his opponents saw as rigged. Prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against the council members, accusing them of undermining the country’s security. Hundreds of demonstrators formed “chains of solidarity” in Minsk to push for Lukashenko’s resignation as the protests entered their 18th day Wednesday.