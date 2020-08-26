Atlanta Police: 8 arrested, precinct damaged during protest

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said eight people were arrested after an Atlanta police precinct was damaged during a protest over the police shooting of a black Wisconsin man. Protesters gathered at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta around 8 p.m. Tuesday to show their support for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old who was shot multiple times — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — by a Kenosha police officer Sunday. Atlanta police said the group marched from the park to the Zone 5 precinct, where a window was shattered and a wall was spray-painted. It’s unclear if those arrested would be charged with a crime.