At RNC, GOP echoes racial code of Nixon’s 1968 campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s vows to restore “law and order” and to protect what he’s called the “Suburban Lifestyle Dream” draw from a decades-old playbook in Republican politics. In Savannah, Georgia, former Mayor Otis Johnson says Trump is playing off racial fears and grievances in a way that echoes Richard Nixon’s 1968 presidential campaign. What came to be known at Nixon’s Southern strategy used issues such as fear of crime to tap into the anxieties of Southern white voters without being overtly racist. Speakers at the Republican National Convention this week have rebutted head-on the idea that Trump is racist.