Don’t panic, French prime minister says, as infections mount

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says that reopening schools is “one of the essential conditions” for a restart of the economy, hobbled like elsewhere by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite confirmed virus cases rising, Prime Minister Jean Castex insisted Wednesday that France needs to return to work as well and avoid “falling into an economic and social crisis that would be much more dangerous than the health crisis.” Speaking on France-Inter radio and later at an annual forum of the union for business chiefs, Medef, Castex urged compatriots to wear masks more but insisted that rising coronavirus infections across the country are “nothing to panic about.”