Albuquerque police pull tweet denouncing Wisconsin shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have deleted a tweet that denounced the “senseless” shooting of a Black man by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police and expressed sympathy for his family. Police Chief Mike Geier said Tuesday the tweet attributed to him was sent in error and apologized. The now-deleted tweet expressed sympathy to Jacob Blake’s family and his children who witnessed the police shooting. Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association president Sean Willoughby called the tweet embarrassing. Albuquerque police remain under court-order reforms following a harsh report about excessive force cases and the department’s own string of police shootings that sparked violent protests in 2014.