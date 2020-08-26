$3 Million project focuses on improving water in Rochelle

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Three million dollars were put toward improving drinking water in Rochelle.



According to city officials, Well 12 on Hayes Rd had too much radium.



As a result, they built the new plant.



Its sole purpose is to remove radium and iron from Rochelle's water supply.



The city says the new plant will help the southern corridor of Rochelle; allowing for more industrial development.



The city celebrated the opening of the radium removal plant yesterday.



Rochelle also opened a new radium removal plant last year.