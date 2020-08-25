Woman gets 27 years in prison for Uber driver’s slaying

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A young woman who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an Uber driver in suburban Chicago has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Eliza Wasni was sentenced Monday. Wasni was 16 years old when she was accused of killing Grant Nelson of Wilmette. She is now 19. Prosecutors say Wasni attacked the 34-year-old Nelson without provocation after he picked her up just blocks from a Walmart in Skokie. Nelson fled his vehicle and sought help at a nearby condominium building. He was able to describe his attacker before he died.