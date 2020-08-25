Western Carolina football players propose boycott over video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A football player at Western Carolina University has called on his teammates to boycott team activities after several racist videos involving students at the school circulated on social media. The Winston-Salem Journal reports safety Jaylon McMillon says he and other members of the Catamounts football team agreed on Sunday not to take part in workouts and other activities to prepare for the upcoming scaled-down season. The school issued a statement condemning the videos, in which students are heard using a racial slur. The school announced Tuesday evening that the five students shown in the two video have been dismissed from the school.