Wednesday may be the hottest of the heat wave

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures topped out at 95° for the last two days, and Wednesday could rise a little more. Anything above 95° will be the hottest of 2020 so far.

Heat wave rolls on:

The weather pattern bringing the heat is firmly in place, resulting in another day in the middle 90's with a lot of sunshine. A few factors may help inch temperatures into the upper 90's.

Hot weather rises to near 100° in some spots of the Midwest Wednesday.

Slightly lower humidity and breezy winds may give temperatures that added boost. Drier air is easier to warm, so the lower humidity helps in that way. Breezy winds also overturn the atmosphere, which could bring warmer air closer to the surface. Between the two, Wednesday gets a little closer to 100° rather than the middle 90's.

The heat index isn't far off of the air temperature thanks to slightly drier air.

Due to the slightly lower humidity, the heat index gets near or just into the 100's, but shouldn't be any worse than that.

Look for Thursday to be similar, but slightly cooler. The sky becomes partly cloudy, cutting down on the sun's heat. A slight chance for rain develops near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, which could also help cool things off. Thursday should still top out in the middle 90's.

Cool end to the week:

We go from one end of the summer heat spectrum to the other by the end of the week.

Friday is the transition day. A cold front slides through by Friday night, cooling temperatures off to below average. Friday will still be warm and in the middle to upper 80's, but that's still around 10 degrees cooler than most of this week.

Ahead of and along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are possible. For now, these look to be sliding by early in the day and again later in the evening to overnight hours. For now, the rain doesn't look heavy, but could be quenching as it adds up to 1/2" or so in spots.

Behind the front, the weather is sunny again, but feels a ton different. Saturday and Sunday only warm into the upper 70's. The humidity drops a lot as well, resulting in very comfortable conditions.