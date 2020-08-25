“Virtual Tunes” concert series supports local artists and youth park district opportunities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On certain Wednesdays this summer, people can bring a full hour long concert into the private of their own home.

The "Virtual Tunes" concert series started out of necessity once COVID-19 claimed a number of the Rockford Park District events.

"When it got announced we couldn't meet with groups over ten people it was clear at the park district we couldn't do our Music in the Park series," says Rockford Park District Foundation Director Lori Berkes-Nelson.

Instead of taking its ball and going home, the park district foundation drew up a new game plan. The organization used grant money from the Rockford Area Arts Council and the Illinois Arts Council to keep music in the Forest City.

"We started thinking what if we were able to do some distancing or virtual concerts and pay the musicians who have virtually been out of business," says Berkes-Nelson.

Musicians set up inside the conversatory and concerts are broadcast through Facebook. These videos receive thousands of views from Rockford and beyond.

"Not just Rockford actually," says Berkes-Nelson. "There's been people all over the country signing in."

Berkes-Nelson says the concerts are a win-win. They support local artists as well as the "Help Me Play" fund. The fund helps with fees assistance for families who may struggle to afford programming. People are encouraged to make donations to the fund during the broadcasts.

"We know juvenile crime has risen considerably during the pandemic. When you don't have anything to do you'll find something and it's not always productive. We know that without our programming after school, in the summer, playgrounds programs, it's been difficult. It's been difficult for families and for children."

If you'd like to support the fund you can text HMP to 50155 or head to the foundation website.

"I think it's important that we take care of our community in every way we can," says Berkes-Nelson.

The next concert will take place Wednesday, August 26th at 7 p.m. with Reed and Waddy.