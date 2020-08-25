Venezuela 1st lady’s nephew takes drug case to Supreme Court

MIAMI (AP) — A nephew of Venezuela’s first lady appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court an 18-year sentence for conspiring to smuggle 800 kilograms of cocaine into the U.S. Francisco Flores and his cousin were found guilty in 2016 in a highly charged case that cast a hard look at U.S. accusations of drug trafficking at the highest levels of embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration. Attorneys for Flores argued in a petition filed Tuesday with the high court that jury was misled when they were told by a Manhattan federal judge that the men should’ve known the cocaine was bound for the U.S.