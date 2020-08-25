US officials: 1st Israel-UAE commercial flight next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is scheduled for next week, carrying senior-level American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi. The flight will be an important sign of progress in implementing the Aug. 13 agreement by Israel and the UAE to normalize relations. The officials said the flight would carry a U.S. delegation headed by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser Robert O’Brien. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, announced that his national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, would lead Israel’s delegation. He said the talks would “advance peace and normalization” with the UAE.