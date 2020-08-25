UN: Global tourism lost $320 billion in 5 months from virus

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says the global tourism industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said international tourist arrivals also decreased by more than half. He said in a report Tuesday that tourism is the third largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and in 2019 it accounted for 7% of global trade. He said: “It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more.”