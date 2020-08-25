Tuscaloosa closes bars after rise in university virus cases

Tuscaloosa is closing bars for the next two weeks after University of Alabama officials said there has been an unacceptable rise in COVID-19 cases on campus. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced the closures along with the end of bar service at restaurants during a Monday news conference with campus officials. Maddox said university officials requested the action. Maddox said an unchecked spread of the virus threatens to overwhelm the health care system and sink the local economy if students are sent home for the semester to do remote learning. University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said the rise in COVID-19 cases is unacceptable.