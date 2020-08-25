Swiss team claims 1st jump, free fall from solar plane

BERLIN (AP) — A Swiss team working to take a solar-powered plane to the edge of space says it has performed the first jump and free fall from an electric aircraft. The SolarStratos team says its experimental plane took off from an airfield in western Switzerland with two people on board early Tuesday and climbed to 5,000 feet before one of the men jumped out of the aircraft. He remained in free fall for several hundred feet before releasing his parachute and landing safely. The stunt was part of the goal of demonstrating that activities such as skydiving can be carried out without producing planet-warming greenhouse gases. The team’s aim is to eventually fly the single-propeller aircraft into the stratosphere.