Suburban Chicago condo fire kills 2, injures 5 others

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a suburban Chicago condo has killed two people and injured a child, while three firefighters and a police officer responding to the blaze were also injured. Firefighters called to the scene Monday morning at the Waters Edge Condominiums complex in Glendale Heights found one of the buildings in flames, which later spread to other buildings. Two people were confirmed dead in the fire, but authorities have not yet released their names or their cause of death. Police said a child, one police officer and three firefighters were also hospitalized with injuries from the fire.