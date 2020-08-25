Student at Immanuel Lutheran School in Belvidere tests positive for COVID-19

BELVIDERE (WREX) — For the first time this school year, Immanuel Lutheran School in Belvidere said one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was attending in-person class. All other students who came in contact with the child are now learning remotely for two weeks. Other students in the school can continue in-person learning.

Pastor Keith Richard tells 13 WREX that it was only a matter of time before a student contracted the virus. He said the school is handling the matter appropriately by following all health department guidelines.

Immanuel Lutheran is a Pre-K through 8th grade school. Parents were notified of the positive case.

The student who tested positive can return to class once he or she is cleared by the health department.