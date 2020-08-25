 Skip to Content

Student at Immanuel Lutheran School in Belvidere tests positive for COVID-19

New
11:01 pm Top Stories

BELVIDERE (WREX) — For the first time this school year, Immanuel Lutheran School in Belvidere said one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was attending in-person class. All other students who came in contact with the child are now learning remotely for two weeks. Other students in the school can continue in-person learning.

Pastor Keith Richard tells 13 WREX that it was only a matter of time before a student contracted the virus. He said the school is handling the matter appropriately by following all health department guidelines.

Immanuel Lutheran is a Pre-K through 8th grade school. Parents were notified of the positive case.

The student who tested positive can return to class once he or she is cleared by the health department.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

Related Articles

Skip to content