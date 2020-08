Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN LAKE…NORTHEASTERN KANE…SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY…

NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

At 407 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Inverness, or

near Barrington, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine,

Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview,

Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Ohare Airport,

Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park and Carpentersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH;

