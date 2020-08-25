Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:09 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 400 AM CDT.

* At 309 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Powers Lake to near Fontana-On-Geneva Lake to

near Sharon, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock,

Huntley, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, Marengo, Cary, Johnsburg,

Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Wonder

Lake, Lakewood, Pistakee Highlands and Oakwood Hills.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 30 and 40.

This includes… Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds,

and Moraine Hills State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH