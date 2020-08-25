Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT

FOR WALWORTH COUNTY…

At 312 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Williams Bay,

moving south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth,

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Abells Corners, Tibbets

and Delavan Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH