Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:20 AM CDT until TUE 2:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, or 9

miles east of Beloit, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Belvidere, Woodstock, Harvard, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Candlewick

Lake, Sharon, Capron, Timberlane, Garden Prairie, Chemung and

Caledonia.

This includes… Boone County Fairgrounds and Mchenry County

Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH