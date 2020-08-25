Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES…

At 136 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sharon, or 7

miles north of Harvard, moving southeast at 30 mph. Law enforcement

reported 50 mph and pea size hail in the Darien area at about 130 am

CDT.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Delavan, Williams Bay, Walworth, Clinton, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake,

Sharon, Darien, Allens Grove and Delavan Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH