Scotland’s handling of virus boosts support for independence

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has won praise for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, her calm and sober response to the crisis standing in contrast to the sometimes-chaotic approach of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That difference is boosting support for Scottish independence, which now has majority support in opinion polls. Rising pro-independence sentiment should bolster Sturgeon’s push for a new referendum on the issue, though she faces a battle getting Johnson’s government to agree to one. And some Scots say that, with businesses struggling to emerge from lockdown and unemployment on the rise, independence is not at the top of their list of priorities right now.