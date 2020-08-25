Sales of new homes rise 13.9% in July, far more than thought

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9% as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July’s gain propelled sales of new homes to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 901,000. That’s a far bigger number than analysts had expected and follows big increases in May and June. The recent sales gains followed a steep dropoff in March and April as much of the country stayed home due to government restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus .