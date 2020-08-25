OSF Chief Medical Officer sheds light on convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the federal government granted emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. But, doctors in Rockford have been using it to treat the virus for months.

Convalescent plasma uses plasma from a person who already contracted and recovered from COVID-19 to treat someone who still has the virus.

The treatments are considered safe, but some health experts say there is not enough data to show its actually effective against COVID-19. Though, others say they've had some success treating patients with it.

Dr. Stephen Bartlett, the Chief Medical Officers at OSF St. Anthony says it is an option for treatment, but should not be the only option.

"This is not a cure," said Dr. Bartlett. "This is an enhancement to the array of things we can use to treat an actual infection. But it doesn't cure it."

Doctor Bartlett does suggest those who have recovered from COVID-19 think about ways to help, by donating plasma.