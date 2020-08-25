Local union donates backpacks and supplies for every student at Lewis Lemon elementary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local union is helping students at Lewis Lemon elementary school get ready to go back to school.



Painters District Council Number 30 Local 607 donated backpacks and school supplies to every student at Lewis Lemon for the 2020-2021 school year.



On Monday, the union brought the bags to the Rockford school.



The business representative of the union says many members are from the west side of Rockford and it wants to show students on the west side that they matter.



Teachers and staff will hand out all the bags to the students.