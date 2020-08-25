Mladic lawyers call on UN judges to overturn his convictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Ratko Mladic have called on U.N. judges to overturn his convictions for crimes including genocide committed as commander of Bosnian Serb forces throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Mladic was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 for his role in atrocities including the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo. An appeals hearing Tuesday was conducted partly by video conference at the U.N.‘s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. Mladic’s legal team spent the day insisting that his 2017 convictions were riddled with legal and factual errors. A prosecution lawyer responded that he got the convictions and sentence his crimes merited and his appeal should be rejected.