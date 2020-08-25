Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have put off implementing body cameras for police officers, even though leaders unanimously endorsed them more than three years ago as a way to increase police accountability and collect evidence at scenes of domestic violence. The delays meant that officers who were on the scene of Sunday night’s shooting of Jacob Blake were not equipped with technology that could give their perspective on the shooting. Instead, the public has only seen video captured by a neighbor that shows one or more officers shoot Blake in the back several times after the 29-year-old Black man walked away from them, opened his driver-side door and leaned into his SUV.