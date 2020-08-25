Kashmir group calls India’s internet ban ‘digital apartheid’

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A rights group in Indian-administered Kashmir says India’s communications blackout following the scrapping of the disputed region’s semiautonomy last year is a collective punishment and digital apartheid. The Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society in its report released Tuesday urged the international community to question New Delhi over the measures. In August 2019, New Delhi stripped the region of its statehood and semiautonomy, a move accompanied by a security clampdown and communications blackout in the region that left hundreds of thousands jobless, impaired the already feeble healthcare system and paused the school and college education of millions. Indian officials have repeatedly said the internet ban was aimed at heading off anti-India protests and attacks by rebels.